OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

