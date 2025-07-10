OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

