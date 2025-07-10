OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,395,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,196,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $144.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

