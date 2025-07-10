OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after buying an additional 181,829 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $252.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $270.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

