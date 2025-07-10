OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

