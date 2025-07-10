OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 233,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

