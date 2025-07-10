OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

XME stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

