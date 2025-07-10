OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

