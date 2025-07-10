OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.