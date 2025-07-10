OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

