OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

