PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.92 and a beta of 1.69. PAR Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

