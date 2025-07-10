Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as high as C$19.08. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$18.97, with a volume of 767,856 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

