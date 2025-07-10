Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,244 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

