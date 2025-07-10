Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

