Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,822 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $352.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.37. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

