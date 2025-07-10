Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 504 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $159.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.