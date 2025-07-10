Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 57,761 Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 809.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Kadant worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $330.12 on Thursday. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

