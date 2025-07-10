Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Clorox worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $478,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

