Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.22 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Cavco Industries worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO stock opened at $446.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.80 and a 1 year high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.