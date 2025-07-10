Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Axos Financial worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.