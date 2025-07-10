Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.