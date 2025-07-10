Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,999 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.27%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

