Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

NYSE:MOH opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

