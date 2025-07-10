Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $5,359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

