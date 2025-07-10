Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 153 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 3.2%

TPR opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.