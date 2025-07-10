ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

UDOW opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

