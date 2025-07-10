Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 770.21 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 932.80 ($12.68). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 912.40 ($12.40), with a volume of 4,655,415 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Trading Down 0.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 872.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 770.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($11,946.18). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.