Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 770.21 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 932.80 ($12.68). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 912.40 ($12.40), with a volume of 4,655,415 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Prudential Trading Down 0.0%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($11,946.18). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.