Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $137.71 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

