Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.90. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 22,392 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.34%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

