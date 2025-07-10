Raymond James Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NTB opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $46.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,568,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 149,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 114,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.