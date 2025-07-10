Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $503.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $506.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.36.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

