Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

