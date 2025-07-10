Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 193,905 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,017,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,658,878.69. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $956,900.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 123,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,682,629.90.

On Thursday, May 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,952 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,268,450.72.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,943,000 after buying an additional 1,056,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $29,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,889 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

