Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $2,347,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 118,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

