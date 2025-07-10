Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ROP opened at $558.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.