Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$169.81 and traded as high as C$181.75. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$181.29, with a volume of 2,439,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$184.54.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5%

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$54,044.58. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$70,363.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,671.35. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 62,731 shares of company stock worth $10,663,017 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Further Reading

