Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Masi Niccolo De Sells 111,478 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 111,478 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $1,683,317.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 780,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,788,721. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $893,161.84.

On Monday, July 7th, Masi Niccolo De sold 276,163 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $4,183,869.45.

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $412,774.40.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

