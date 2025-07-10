Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

NYSE:R opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ryder System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

