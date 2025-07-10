Sandeep Aujla Sells 2,591 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $1,252,170.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $769.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $728.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

