Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,643,951. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TEAM opened at $220.89 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

