Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Skyworks Solutions worth $101,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

SWKS stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.