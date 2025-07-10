Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.08. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 104,200 shares.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

