Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.