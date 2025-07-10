Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Shares of SGHC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
