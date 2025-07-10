Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Super Micro Computer worth $99,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

