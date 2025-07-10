Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

