Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,462.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $418.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

