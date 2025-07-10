Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $82,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 543,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

