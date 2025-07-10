Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 165.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

